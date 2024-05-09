Chinese police chief meets Finnish police commissioner

The Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security, Wang Xiaohong, met with the Finnish National Police Commissioner, Seppo Kolehmainen, Yesterday, 8 May 2024, in Beijing.

According to Wang China is ready to work with Finland to further develop their bilateral law-enforcement and security cooperation, also mentioning the importance of the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries.

There are many fields in which China would like to to cooperate with Finland, both in areas right now and in creating long term plans.

Kolehmainen expressed that Finland is willing to deepen a practical cooperation with China . Particularly when it comes to the field of law enforcement and security.

Source: Xinhua