Swedish women injured in Kuala Lumpur

A Swedish woman and her driver are believed to have been involved in an accident i Kuala Lumpur. The accident happened as a tree fell on Jalan Sultan Ismail in the afternoon on 7 May 2024.

According to the Dang Wangi District Police, the tree crushed 17 vehicles when it fell. On the day it was released that a 47 year old male was killed at the scene, but no other casualties had been noted.

The Swedish woman and her driver, assumed to be e-hailing driver, were injured and brought to Kuala Lumpur Hospital for treatment.

The incident happened during heavy rain. The police are currently trying to track down the family of the deceased.

Source: New Straits Times