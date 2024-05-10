Business in Asia / China / Denmark / Laos

Carlsberg wants to protect wetlands

- by Lærke Kobberup - Leave a Comment
The Danish brewery Carlsberg has partnered up with WWF to protect wetland in China and Laos. Carlsberg has its own brewing facilities in four wetland areas in China and Laos which is qualified as vulnerable.

WWF recognizes that Carlsberg has propably mainly partnered with them to ensure beer production, they still see it as a win. A win for the local Mekong habitats as, as the WWF states it:

“Nature is in trouble”.

Carlsberg has been cooperation with WWF since 2023, however this new partnership is more strategically important. That is the case, as the four Carlsbreg plants are directly getting effected by the declining water quality and degrading ecosystems. Simon Boas Hoffmeyer, Head of Sustainability  and ESG at Carlsberg Group, empathizes the environmental angle of the issue:

“The challenges of rebuilding local water resources are becoming more and more prominent as climate change takes effect. This partnership will play a decisive role in protecting and restoring water resources, vulnerable ecosystems and preserving biodiversity,” he said in a press release.

Source: CPH Post

 

 

