Chinese police request involvement in 20-year-old Swedish murder case

Chinese police have requested to participate in the investigation of the 2003 murder of Veronica Lin and her neighbor in Högsbo. The suspect, who had been long sought in Sweden, is now under arrest in China. However, Swedish criminologist Leif GW Persson doubts the feasibility of this request.

Persson, speaking on the program “Veckan med Camilla och Leif GW,” expressed skepticism about the collaboration. He pointed out that the Chinese authorities might not guarantee that the suspect will not face the death penalty, which complicates the matter.

Veronica Lin’s ex-husband was previously a suspect but was acquitted in 2016. He then returned to China, making him unreachable during the appeal. He has also been both suspected and acquitted of murdering his second wife.

Persson believes that the case will likely conclude in China, with little chance for Swedish police to assist in the investigation.