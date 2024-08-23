Swedish and Norwegian embassies in Philippines closed due to Ninoy Aquino Day:

Swedish and Norwegian embassies in manila closed because of Ninoy Aquino Day



Both the Royal Norwegian Embassy and the Embassy of Sweden in Manila have announced their closure on Friday, August 23, 2024, following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s rescheduling of Ninoy Aquino Day. Traditionally observed on August 21, the holiday has been moved to August 23 under Proclamation No. 665, as issued by Malacañang. The change aims to create a long weekend, boosting domestic tourism while maintaining the holiday’s historical significance.

Ninoy Aquino Day, a special non-working holiday, ensures that employees working on this day receive a 30% wage increase. The Department of Labor and Employment has been tasked with issuing a circular to ensure the private sector complies with this requirement. Due to the holiday, the Philippines’ financial markets will also be closed on August 23 and on Monday, August 26, for another national holiday.

Historical significance of Ninoy Aquino Day

Ninoy Aquino Day commemorates Senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr., a staunch critic of the Marcos dictatorship. Aquino was assassinated on August 21, 1983, at Manila International Airport upon returning from exile in the United States. His death became a turning point in Philippine history, sparking widespread protests that eventually led to the People Power Revolution of 1986, which ousted Ferdinand Marcos and restored democracy in the country.

Aquino’s legacy continues to inspire, symbolizing the fight for freedom and justice. The observance of Ninoy Aquino Day, established in 1987 and reaffirmed by Republic Act No. 9256 in 2004, provides a moment for Filipinos to reflect on the values of courage and resistance against tyranny.

Reason for the holiday’s rescheduling

The decision to move Ninoy Aquino Day from August 21 to August 23 is part of the government’s broader initiative to extend weekends, thereby promoting work-life balance and encouraging family time and domestic travel. Despite the date change, the holiday’s significance remains intact, offering a nationwide opportunity for reflection and commemoration.

The closure of both the Swedish and Norwegian embassies underscores the importance of this day and the enduring impact of Aquino’s sacrifice on the nation’s history.