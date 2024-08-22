China’s ministry of commerce investigates EU dairy imports

Wednesday China opened an anti-subsidy probe on imported dairy products from the EU, Channel News Asia writes. This comes just a day after the EU imposes higher tariffs on electric vehicles imported from China.

The anti-subsidy investigation on dairy will focus on different types of of cheeses, milk and creams.

In a statement China says they will examine 20 subsidy schemes from EU countries, specifically those from Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Finland, Italy, Ireland, and Romania.

Back in June China launched an anti-dumping probe on imports of EU pork. This probe mainly affects Spain, the Netherlands and Denmark.