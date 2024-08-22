Business in Asia / China / Denmark / Finland / Food & Beverage

China’s ministry of commerce investigates EU dairy imports

- by Miriam Soukaina Nenni - Leave a Comment
China’s ministry of commerce opens anti-subsidy probe into EU dairy imports.

Wednesday China opened an anti-subsidy probe on imported dairy products from the EU, Channel News Asia writes. This comes just a day after the EU imposes higher tariffs on electric vehicles imported from China.

The anti-subsidy investigation on dairy will focus on different types of of cheeses, milk and creams.

In a statement China says they will examine 20 subsidy schemes from EU countries, specifically those from Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Finland, Italy, Ireland, and Romania.

Back in June China launched an anti-dumping probe on imports of EU pork. This probe mainly affects Spain, the Netherlands and Denmark.

Related posts:

China reacts to EU ban on TikTok Taiwanese President meets with Swedish delegation Vietnam businesses must implement green practices to expand export to EU Vietnam promotes cooperation with EU

About Miriam Soukaina Nenni

View all posts by Miriam Soukaina Nenni

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *