Finland insists that investigators aboard Hong Kong ship linked to pipeline damage

Finland is urging investigators to board the Hong Kong-flagged vessel, NewNew Polar Bear. The ship is suspected of damaging a Baltic gas pipeline near Finnish waters back in October.

“We hope, and actually require, that Finnish investigators be involved,” President Sauli Niinisto said on Saturday, December 2.

“It remains unclear whether the ship dragged its anchor for hundreds of kilometers intentionally or as a result of extremely poor seamanship,” the President added.

The vessel, owned by Hainan Xin Xin Yang Shipping was on route to China, having transited Russia’s Arctic. Investigators have discovered hundreds of kilometers of drag marks on the seabed where the 77-kilometer Balticconnector gas pipeline was breached.

Finnish authorities have actively underlined their role in the investigation, emphasizing the need to comprehend the circumstances surrounding the breach on October 8.

