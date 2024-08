The first satellite, named Cakra-1, is set for launch today, August 16, 2024, from Florida, USA. This initiative is supported by Danish Industry, Danish Maritime, EIFO, and the Danish Trade Council. It marks a significant step in ensuring the sustainability and security of Indonesia’s marine resources.

Rooted in Government-to-Government cooperation, this project underscores the growing technological collaboration between Indonesia and Denmark. It sets a precedent for future cooperation.