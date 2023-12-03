Finland believes evidence points to deliberate damage by Chinese ship to Baltic pipeline

Finland’s Minister of European Affairs, Anders Adlercreutz, suspects intentional sabotage of the Balticconnector gas pipeline damaged in October.

“I think everything indicates that it was intentional. It’s hard to believe sabotage to the undersea gas pipeline was accidental,” Adlercreutz has stated.

The Chinese container ship Newnew Polar Bear is identified as the main suspect. The ship allegedly dragged its anchor across the seabed, damaging cables and gas lines. Adlercreutz has expressed doubts about the incident being accidental and questioned China’s knowledge or involvement.

”I would think that you would notice that you’re dragging an anchor behind you for hundreds of kilometers,” the minister further added.

Both Finland and Estonia are seeking China’s cooperation in the investigation. The incident raises concerns about the safety of undersea critical infrastructure, prompting calls for enhanced protection and surveillance of suspicious ships.

