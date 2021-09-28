Chinese-Swedish Lynk & Co enter the Motorcycle market

Owned by Geely Automobile Holdings, the Chinese-Swedish automobile brand Lynk & Co builds Volvo-based machines but recently the company announced its plans to enter the motorcycle market with the launch of its first motorcycle which is a rebranded Benelli TNT 600 model.

Lynk & Co was founded in Gothenburg, Sweden in 2016 with a focus on internet connectivity and innovative purchasing models, and targets a young professional demographic.

Lynk & Co’s main market is China and according to Cycle World, the bike appears to be largely unaltered from its Benelli form other than the Lynk & Co graphics, but it’s likely to be a precursor to a more involved connection between the companies. That means bikes might be offered using the same unusual ownership schemes that Lynk currently advocates for cars, Cycle World writes.

