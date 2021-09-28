Discover what Hong Kong’s business sector can do to achieve net-zero emission by 2050

As part of the supporting organizations of TheEconomist Events ‘Growing sustainable businesses in Hong Kong’, the Consulate General of Sweden to Hong Kong and Macau and the Consulate General of Finland to Hong Kong and Macau invites you to join the one hour panel on September 30 to learn more about what Hong Kong’s business sector can do to achieve net-zero emission by 2050.

More about the event:

Sustainability is on everyone’s lips and the Hong Kong government has pledged that the SAR aims to be net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. What can Hong Kong’s business sector do to help achieve this aim?

Certainly, there is much the business sector needs to be doing. According to a study titled “Decarbonising Hong Kong’s Buildings”, Hong Kong’s high urbanization and incredible population density mean that activities in buildings account for more than 90% of electricity consumption, and 60% of greenhouse gases. 60% of this energy consumed is by the commercial sector. The Hong Kong government is forcing companies to make mandatory environmental disclosures by 2025 and companies need to start acting now, but where should they start? Covid-19 has forced businesses to experiment when it comes to digitalization and new technologies so how can companies leverage this techcelerator to drive their sustainability agenda forward? How can businesses embrace sustainability?

Join us for a virtual discussion where an Economist Group moderator and 4 expert speakers discuss how Hong Kong businesses can operate more sustainably thanks to technological innovation.

Find more information and sign up here