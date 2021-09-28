China’s Ambassador to Sweden is leaving his post

China is changing its ambassador to Sweden and the current Ambassador Gui Congyou left his post on 24 September, according to information obtained by local Swedish media Ekot.

Ekot writes that according to a letter sent to contacts within the Swedish Business community, Ambassador Gui Congyou will be replaced later this year by Cui Aimin, responsible for consular affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and former ambassador to Angola.

The background to the departure is not yet known and a request for confirmation by Ekot to the Embassy of China in Sweden has yet to be made.

Gui Congyous took office as ambassador to Sweden in 2017 and has since represented China in Sweden in several conflicts, including the imprisonment of Swedish publisher Gui Minhai and Chinese telecommunications company Huawei for accessing the Swedish 5G market, Ekot writes.