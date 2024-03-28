Chinese version of Novo Nordisk drug gets green light

The Chinese version of the Novo Nordisk Semaglutide injection Wegovy has gotten the green light to begin clinical trials for weight loss treatment. The drug is developed by CSPC Pharmaceutical Group and is one of a number of Chinese firm, who are looking to be a part of the lucrative field of slimming drugs.

CSPC’s injection has been approved by the National Medical Products Administration for weight management trials in obese adults. In 2021 semaglutide injections were approved for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in China.

Last year in June, the Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk applied to China’s drug regulator to widen the use of the drug to include treatment of obesity. Novo Nordisk expects China to approve the drug for sale later this year.

Sales of the Danish Wegovy injection have quintupled from the year before to DKK 31.3 billion. Wegovy was originally a drug against type 2 diabetes, but it was made popular by its weight loss side effect.

Source: yicaiglobal.com