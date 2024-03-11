Novo Nordisk expects China to approve Wegovy

The Danish healthcare company Novo Nordisk expects China to approve their popular weight-loss drug, Wegovy, for sale this year. The company will initially focus on patient paying out-of-pocket for the drug. China would be the company’s second-biggest market behind the US and Novo’s patent for Wegovy in China expires in 2026.

Novo Nordisk has already launched the sale of Wegovy in Japan in February, which was the company’s first launch in Asia. The drug has had its debut in eight countries since the drug was first sold in the United States in 2021.

Wegovy was originally made to treat type 2 diabetes. Some of the side effects were the reduction of food cravings and emptying the stomach slower, which makes the drug effective as a weight-loss drug. The drug is a so-called GLP-1 agonists drug.

Source: Reuters