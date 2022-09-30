Romanian documentary “Chuck Norris vs. Communism” on display in Malaysia

The European Union National Institutes for Culture (EUNIC) Malaysia presents the 2015 Romanian documentary “Chuck Norris vs. Communism” at the monthly Europe in Cinema series on 1 October 2022.

– “The movie brings us back in time to the 1980s in Romania, when thousands of Western films smashed through the Iron Curtain, opening a window into the free world for those who dared to look. A black-market VHS racketeer and a courageous female translator brought the magic of film to the people and sparked a revolution” the Embassy of Finland in Kuala Lumpur asserts on its Facebook page.

Admission is free and tickets are to be picked up on the evening of the same day.

For information, movie trailer and booking seats: https://www.facebook.com/FinnishEmbassyKualaLumpur/?eid=ARDpzHWjL3UEydygayqQI6v45PEZ_kqHSlDlUt-XGDjxldq2kFm5g8daP6FJQOqsRfvYFtg_lK4WhRDS