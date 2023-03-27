Business in Asia / Denmark / Hong Kong / IT Telecom / Sweden

CK Hutchison and Telenor contemplating merge in Denmark and Sweden

Telenor is reported to be in talks with Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison about the possible merger of the companies’ operations in Sweden and Denmark.

CK Hutchison is in the midst of consolidating and monetizing its European operations. CK Hutchison’s Nordic operation, Hi3G Access, goes under the Scandinavian brand 3 and covers Sweden and Denmark. It is 60% owned by CK Hutchison and 40% by Swedish Investors. It has 2.4 million active customers in Sweden and 1.5 million in Denmark.

Telenor’s operators in Sweden and Denmark have almost 3 million customers in Sweden and 1.6 million mobile customers in Denmark.

It is thought that the talks are in the very early stages and neither party has commented on the report.

