Norway to join UN Security Council in 2021-22

The Royal Embassy of Norway in Kuala lumpur, along with other Norwegian embassies in ASEAN countries published various thank you notes to all UN members for elected Norway as a member of the UN Security Council for the 2021-2022 period.

The statement from the Norwegian embassy in Kuala Lumpur said:

“Today, Norway was elected as a member of the UN Security Council for the period 2021–2022. We thank you all for the support and look forward to working with all UN member states, including Malaysia and Brunei.”

Here is the statement from the Prime minister from Norwegian embassy in Vietnam

The UN Security Council composed of 5 permanent members being China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United State of America. Election eligibility are preserved for permanent members together with 10 other non permanent members elected for two-year terms by the General Assembly (with end of term year).

and 10 members elected by the General Assembly for two-year terms, with seats allocated to regional groups and five new members elected every year.

For 2020-2021, non permanent Security Council members are Belgium, Dominican Republic, Estonia, Germany, Indonesia, Niger, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, South Africa, Tunisia, Vietnam

According to Association Press, in Wednesday’s voting, a two-thirds majority of 128 votes was required to win a Western seat and Norway received 130 votes, Ireland got 128 votes and Canada 108 votes. India ran unopposed for the Asia-Pacific seat and received 184 votes and Mexico ran unopposed for the seat for Latin America and the Caribbean and got 187 votes.