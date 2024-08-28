Community news / Norway / Vietnam

Norwegian delegation visits Vietnam to share ocean management expertise

This week, a delegation from the Norwegian Institute of Marine Research (IMR) is in Vietnam. The team, including Ms. Solfrid Saetre Hjoello, Mr. Oeivind Strand, and Ms. Anne Christine Utne Palm, is spending two days in Hanoi before traveling to Quang Ninh and Khanh Hoa Provinces.

The visit aims to discuss Norwegian practices in ocean management and sustainable use of ocean resources with Vietnamese authorities and stakeholders. The delegation will also review the progress of ongoing cooperation programs, particularly in hydrometeorology.

IMR , one of Europe’s largest marine research institutes, focuses on research, advisory work, and monitoring. It offers insights and recommendations on government policies for sustainable ocean resource management, emphasizing marine spatial planning, science-based decisions, and data sharing.

 

