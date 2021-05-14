Consul General Pasi Hellman participated at International gaming conference

On Thursday 13 May 2021, Consul General Pasi Hellman gave welcoming remarks at an international gaming conference (IMGA-WN). The event brought together major actors in the Chinese gaming industry as well as international gaming companies based in China. The focus was on the Chinese market and emerging new trends.

Gaming sector in Finland is strong and several of the all-time highest-crossing games have been developed by Finnish gaming companies. There is also collaboration between Finnish and Chinese companies, for example in marketing of the games and in games and business development.