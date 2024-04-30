In memory of Colin Hastings, September 11th 1950-April 29th 2024

It is with a heavy heart that I remember Colin Hastings. A dear friend and a mentor when it comes to writing. I can’t believe that he has left us. I had a brief meeting with him on Sunday the 28th and talked to him on the phone in the morning of the 29th, the fateful day.

I was shocked to find out on Facebook in the early evening, that Colin had passed away in the afternoon in a car accident near Sattahip in Chonburi. He was, in my opinion, a safe driver who took no risks. It has been said, that he hit a wall and was declared dead at the scene.

Colin was a well-known person in Thailand and his magazine Big Chilli, has existed since 1991. Colin came to Bangkok in 1973 and became the first editor of the legendary magazine Thailand Tatler, as well several other publications like e.g., Bangkok Post. During all the years and in difficult times, he managed to still publish and print his magazine. His latest issue had just been printed and when I met him last Sunday, he was in town to distribute it to advertiser and friends.

I can’t recall exactly when or where I met Colin, but we have known each other for many years and he, together with Scand Asia’s publisher Gregers Moller, made it possible for me to get an outlet for my writing itch.

When Colin one day asked me if I wanted to contribute with articles to his magazine, I was both honored and a bit scared. I accepted of course and for quite many years now, I have been a regularly contributor.

I was amazed to see how he could turn my stories into exciting articles and I learned a lot.

I especially remember, when I accompanied Colin to the resort “Barefeet” for an interview with Gregers Moller (Scand Asia) himself. It was interesting to listening to one writer interviewing another writer. As Barefeet is a Naturist Resort, we upon arrival were asked to undress and to wrap a towel around us. Colin and I looked at each other, both a bit shy and we came up with several excuses not having to undress, which of course, was accepted. It was an interesting afternoon with many unique stories told by Gregers and some cold beers

It was always fun to be in Colin’s company. He was a handsome gentleman, who probably broke many women’s hearts. His positive attitude and humor were very catching.

Colin will be most missed by his families, children, many, many friends and colleagues. He will always stay alive in our minds. He was taken away from us too early, so very sad.

Rest in peace my dear friend!