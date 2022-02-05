Consul Pornphan Sittichaivijit awarded the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit

The Norwegian Honorary Consul in Phuket, Pornphan Sittichaivijit also known as Khun Oy has been awarded the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit, the Norwegian Embassy in Bangkok informs.

During an award ceremony in December 2021, Norway’s Ambassador to Thailand Kjersti Rødsmoen had the pleasure of granting Khun Oy the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit together with a diploma signed by His Majesty King Harald V of Norway.

The Royal Norwegian Order of Merit was instituted by King Olav V in 1985. It is awarded to foreigners, Norwegian citizens living abroad, Ministry of Foreign Affairs diplomats, foreign civil servants in Norway, and Norway’s honorary consuls for “outstanding service in the interests of Norway”.

Khun Oy has supported Norwegian citizens in Phuket since 17 June 2009. Together with consular officer Dew, Khun Oy has served Norway above and beyond expectations over the last twelve years, the Embassy states while adding “Congratulations Khun Oy! You truly deserve this award.”