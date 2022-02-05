A record start for Norwegian seafood exports in 2022 

Norway exported seafood worth NOK 10.3 billion in January which is an increase of NOK 2.1 billion, or 26 percent, compared with January last year. In this press release, the Norwegian Seafood Council says that salmon was the engine for seafood exports in January with an increase in both the Asian and North American markets.

Renate Larsen, CEO of the Norwegian Seafood Council, says “January this year gave the highest export value ever, and thus the strong trend continues from 2021. Despite challenges with the corona pandemic, prices for many of our products increased. It was also a January record in both value and volume for salmon.”

“Salmon consolidated its strong position and accounted for 70 percent of the total value. In overseas markets such as Asia and North America, restaurant openings and improved logistics have resulted in growth in exports, especially for whole fresh salmon”, says Renate Larsen.

Moreover, the Norwegian Seafood Council can report that 4,400 tonnes of trout worth NOK 338 million were exported in January. With the biggest markets being Thailand, Japan, and the USA.

“Thailand was the largest growth market in January with an increase of 157 percent, to NOK 44 million. This is connected to increased sales in traditional grocery stores, restaurants, and various online platforms”, says Paul T. Aandahl, Seafood Analyst with the Norwegian Seafood Council.

Norway also exported 11,800 tonnes of frozen cod worth NOK 482 million in January and here the largest takers were China, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

