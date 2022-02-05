Denmark and Thailand talk cooperation opportunities in the future of energy

On 28 January, Denmark’s Ambassador to Thailand Jon Thorgaard had a meeting with the Ministry of Energy of Thailand, where Dr. Poonpat Leesombatpiboon, Executive Director of the International Affairs Division, shared the upcoming 5-year Thai National Energy Plan.

The Embassy of Denmark in Bangkok shares that both Denmark and Thailand have high ambitions within renewable energy and energy efficiency and through close collaboration, they can take on the global challenges and create sustainable solutions to accelerate the transition towards a greener future together.

The National Energy Plan and the strong Danish expertise in sustainable energy solutions lay the foundation for great Thai-Danish cooperation opportunities in the future of energy, the Embassy states.