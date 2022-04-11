Covid-19 impact and war in Ukraine affect Finnair’s passenger traffic figures for Asia

While announcing Finnair Traffic Performance in March 2022, the airline notes that covid-19 still has an impact on passenger traffic figures, especially in the Asian market and the closure of Russian airspace also affected Finnair’s Asian routes.

Overall, Finnair reports on clear improvement in passenger traffic figures year-on-year and even month-on-month despite the pandemic and Russian airspace closure.

In March, Finnair carried 614,500 passengers, which was 611.7 percent more than in March 2021. The number of passengers in March 2022 was 38.7 percent more than in February 2022 (month-on-month figures are not fully comparable as there were three fewer days in February), Finnair states.

The Covid-19 impact, including the strict travel restrictions imposed by several countries due to the Omicron variant, still affected passenger traffic figures. It was particularly visible in the Asian figures. The Russian airspace was closed at the end of February due to the counter-sanctions related to the war in Ukraine, which resulted in route and frequency cancellations in Asian traffic in March.

Thanks to robust demand for cargo, Finnair was, however, able to continue operating to most of its Asian destinations despite the longer routings. Thus, the negative impact of the airspace closure on Asian passenger traffic figures, which were already affected by the pandemic, was moderate in March. The reported traffic figures do not take into account longer routings.

