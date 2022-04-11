Swedish delegation visits Taiwan to enhance cooperation and exchanges

A 12 member Swedish parliamentary delegation arrived on 10 April in Taiwan for a five-day visit to enhance the bilateral relationship between Sweden and Taiwan, media Focus Taiwan reports citing a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announcement.

MOFA spokeswoman Joanne Ou noted that MOFA welcomes the visit, which will be jointly led by Boriana Åberg, head of the Swedish-Taiwanese Parliamentarian friendship group, and member of the European Parliament Charlie Weimers, and believes the visit will further enhance Taiwan-Sweden cooperation and exchanges.

Other members of the delegation include Kerstin Lundgren, deputy speaker of the Swedish Parliament, and Swedish parliamentarians Björn Söder, Lars Adaktusson, Markus Wiechel, Åsa Coenraads, Ann-Sofie Alm, Lars Püss, and Alexander Christiansson, Joanne Ou said.

The Swedish delegation will during their stay in Taipei meet with President Tsai Ing-wen, Premier Su Tseng-chang, Legislative speaker You Si-kun, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, and other senior government officials.

In addition, the Swedish delegation will also hold a seminar with a local defense security think tank, and meet Swedish business and student representatives, as well as other expatriates in Taiwan, Joanne Ou said.