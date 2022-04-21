Finnair to fly to 10 Asian destinations next winter season as travel continues to recover

Finnair has updated its offering for winter 2022-2023, with a view to the Russian airspace closure. Finnair flies to ten Asian destinations, five US destinations, and 62 European destinations from its Helsinki hub during the winter. Finnair also has direct flights to the US and Thailand from Stockholm Arlanda.

“We are happy to see travel recovering at a rapid pace, and our winter network caters to the needs of both corporate and leisure travelers,” says Ole Orvér, Chief Commercial Officer, Finnair.

Amongst other things, Finnair mentions in this release that in Asia, the airline continues to serve Delhi, Singapore, Seoul, and Tokyo Narita with daily flights connecting to Finnair’s extensive European network. Finnair also flies to its new destination Mumbai four days a week, to Hong Kong 7 times a week, and to Shanghai once a week.

Holiday travelers to Thailand enjoy up to 14 weekly frequencies to Bangkok, three weekly frequencies to Phuket, and two weekly frequencies to Krabi. Finnair flies to Bangkok and Phuket also from Stockholm Arlanda with two weekly frequencies to each destination. Due to the closure of Russian airspace, Finnair continues to suspend flights to Tokyo Haneda, Nagoya, Osaka, and Sapporo for the winter season.

