NorCham Philippines presents “Sustainability Book” Info Session

Nordic Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (NordCham Philippines) invites every interested participant to join an info session of its first “Sustainability Book” on 24 August 2022 from 3:00 to 4:00 PM via Zoom.

The book will highlight the positive impact of NordCham business partners and an opportune time to create strong relations across various stakeholders in the Philippines and it will be officially launched on 3 November 2022 at the Ambassadors’ Forum.

“We are inviting NordCham’s business partners to be part of this milestone that can showcase the participating companies’ sustainability efforts. Distribution is expected to reach different organizations and key organizations which in turn gives the company good exposure,” writes NordCham Philippines.

To join the info session to learn more about the book, please register here.