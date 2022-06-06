Bangkok low ranking in work/life Balance Index as opposed to Nordic cities

Even in the current new normal Bangkok still only ranked 96 out of 100 as opposed to the capital of several Scandinavian countries for Work/Life balance on the index.

According to a study by software company “Kisi”, Bangkok’s ranking is similar to last year’s, in which Thailand’s capital was ranked 49 out of the 50 cities considered in 2021.

Cities topping the rankings are Oslo (Norway), followed by Bern (Switzerland), Helsinki (Finland), Zurich (Switzerland) and Copenhagen (Denmark).

Cities ranked at the bottom include Bangkok, Sao Paolo (Brazil), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Dubai (United Arab Emirates) and Cape Town (South Africa).

The 2022 rankings analysis is based on three main categories, such as work intensity, the role of society and institutions and the cities’ liveability. Work intensity covers having remote jobs, minimum vacation days and paid parental leave.

The society and institutions category covers COVID-19 support, accessibility to mental healthcare and inclusivity. City liveability covers people’s happiness, safety, affordability, air quality and wellness.

Source: Thai PBS