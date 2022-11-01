DABSingapore presents talk by Expat Advisor Kia Holm Reiner on living as an expat

Danish Business Association Singapore draws attention to their next DABS event “Expat life – what happens beyond mobility and relocation services?” held on 8 November where expat advisor, Kia Holm Reiner, will cover the full circle of expat life. Kia will provide a view on expat life from both a practical and emotional perspective and will further touch upon today’s role of the spouse and its potential.

DABS says it is extremely excited to get a professional point of view on all aspects of expat life and adds that combining her deep understanding and comprehensive knowledge about expatriation with years of experience and personal stories, Kia masters to challenge her audience and gives points to ponder.

Kia left Denmark in 2014 together with her two children and husband to live in Abu Dhabi. They have since lived in Dubai, France, and since December 2021 in Singapore. During her years as an expat Kia has had two smaller companies, done various courses, and completed a MBA.

For information on event and on Kia: https://www.dabs-singapore.com/new-events/hzn5mcwe8behnt6?fbclid=IwAR11F11sKbNirHEmnCKP1phWIt9He5WNVAXyYwYIhVDRnGBMEf14CI6AccY

Source: https://www.facebook.com/DABSingapore/