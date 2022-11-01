Malaysia’s banking industry launches joint scam awareness campaing

Eurocham Malaysia has reported the launch of the National Scam Awareness Campaign (NSAC) initiated to educate consumers about the risks of being subject to scams within the banking industry. The launch was presented in conjunction with the Financial Literacy Month 2022 exhibition.

The campaign is supported by Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) and based on a collaborative effort between Association of Banks in Malaysia (ABM), Association of Islamic Banking and Financial Institutions Malaysia (AIBIM) and Association of Development Finance Institutions of Malaysia (ADFIM).

BNM Deouty Governor, Datuk Marzunisham Omar, declared the public can expect to see more prominent scam awareness advertisements, messages and prompts on banks on social media and available channels, while adding that BNM’s priority is to ensure that banking and payment channels remain safe and secure.

The campaign further aims at strengthening the banks’ controls and safeguards against financial scams to which the Deputy Governor said the banks are giving their full commitment while striving to implement the chosen measures.

Marzunisham advised the public to frequently check the Amaran Scam Facebook page hosted BNM, as well as Cyber Crime Alert and Semak Mule by the Royal Malaysian Police, for latest updates. Using the tagline “Ingat 3 Saat OK” and the hashtag #JanganKenaScam, the banking industry is urging the public to remember the three-second rule to keep safe and not fall victim to scams.

For additional information on the NSAC: https://www.eurocham.my/news?pagedetail=4186&fbclid=IwAR3Rbwugr7cD1EWI4mpKD_9Yx8gBpxBihm7ytw5csqTxNh-8wSPkTYbvNGs

For additional information on the Financial Literay Month 2022: https://www.bnm.gov.my/-/flm2022-launch

Source: https://www.facebook.com/eurochammy/