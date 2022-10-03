DANCHAM Indonesia: CEPA Roadshow with Trade & Investment Dialogue in Central Java

Tomorrow, on 4 October 2022, EU Policy & Outreach Partnerships (POP) Indonesia will accommodate the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) roadshow in the form of the Trade & Investment Dialogue for Central Java. The roadshow is the second out of three planned provincial-level Trade & Investment Dialogues, with the first one held in April 2022 in Mataram, West Nusa Tenggara, and the third being held in December 2022 for East Java in Surabaya.

Danish-Indonesia Business Chamber (DANCHAM) reports this dialogue to, as with the event in Mataram, be implemented in collaboration with the provincial Kamar Dagang dan Industri (KADIN) or, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which is the umbrella organization of the Indonesian business chambers and associations.

From the previous dialogue in Mataram, DANCHAM expresses its faith in KADIN pulling eager businesses looking for partnership opportunities with European contries’ Chamber of Commerce and European companies working in Indonesia.

DANCHAM has chosen Central Java, housing new special economic zones Kendal and Batang, due to “its huge potential to improve trade and investment ties between the EU, member states and European Companies working in Indonesia with the province’s communities and relevant government instruments.”

The EU Policy & Outreach Partnerships (POP), built under the EU Foreign Policy Instrument (FPI), support the EU in engaging with partner country audiences through public diplomatic activities, tools and training. The objective is to improve the understanding of European projects amongst the citizens of the partnering countries while deepening the engagement of the EU with future leaders and influencers in key policy areas.

For information and catalogue: https://dancham.id/2022/09/26/eu-indonesia-trade-investment-roadshow-2022/