Article exploring Finland’s production of talented racecar drivers

Sweden has Zlatan Ibrahimovic´, Norway has Ole Einar Bjørndalen, Denmark has Christian Eriksen, and Finland has Kimi Räikkönen – just one out of many of Finland’s extraordinary track record of respected race car drivers.

Upon the Singapore Grand Prix, held in Singapore last weekend, it is appropriate to talk about Finland as a small country with a large capacity of producing extremely talented race car drivers. This was emphasized by the Embassy of Finland in Singapore on its Facebook page, together with a linking to the article “Finnish Racecar Drivers Excel at Acceleration” on why on Earth Finland produces so many great racecar drivers.

The article takes a starting point in Finnish excel within Formula One and some of the most significant world championship winners such as Valtteri Bottas and Keke Rosberg. It then introduces two young talents, car racers Emma Kimiläinen and William Alatalo, who gives their perspectives on why Finns are amongst the best racecar drivers in the world. Emma started karting at the age of three with the present goal of winning the W Series – an all-female championship – while William currently races in the F3 championship.

Last weekend’s Grand Prix in Singapore was won by Mexican Sergio Perez while Dutch Max Verstappen and Danish Kevin Magnussen took seventh and twelfth place respectively.

Find the article here: https://finland.fi/life-society/finnish-racecar-drivers-excel-at-acceleration/?fbclid=IwAR3vRovTl0y_gG2jzGmSjOUzh37b81F6MIMqGMWlqk-uTuvlAj304fliGiU