Tragic football match in Indonesia causes hundreds of death

Indonesian officials reported that at least 125 people were killed and more than 100 injured following the violence broke out after a football match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya on Saturday night, 1 October 2022 in the East Java Province, Indonesia.

Police officers used teargas in response to angry supporters invading the pitch as they attempted to control the situation. Most victims died of suffocation or being trampled upon.

After the incident, the Indonesia’s human rights commission is set to investigate security at the football ground, including the use of teargas by police officials.

According to The Straits Times, it reported about a 22-year-old, Mr. Muhammad Rian Dwicahyono who was injured with a broken arm, he expressed his despair on the tragedy.

“Many of our friends lost their lives because of the officers who dehumanized us,” he said, “Many lives have been wasted.”

Indonesian President said that, “I regret this tragedy and I hope this is the last tragedy of football in the country.”

On today, 2 October 2022, mourners gathered outside the gates of the stadium to offer their condolences and lay flowers for the victims.

Source: