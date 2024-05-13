Danes Worldwide Hong Kong and China invites to information meeting

Danes Worldwide invites Danish citizens in Hong Kong and China to part take in a free online information evening on May 30 2024 at 3PM local time. The meeting will focus on informing and updating the Danes on different subjects such as the rules for family reunification, preserving citizenship for Danish children born abroad, Danish pension, admission to Danish high school and university, Danish language instruction for children, young people, and foreign spouses. The meeting will be held in Danish language.

The webinar is planned in collaboration with the Danish Embassy in Beijing, the Consulates General in Shanghai and Guangzhou and the Danish Chambers of Commerce in China and Hong Kong.

The program includes an introduction by Secretary-General of Danes Worldwide, Michael Bach Petersen, and updates on legal issues by legal advisor at Danes Worldwide, Lisbeth Kjersgaard.

The deadline for signing up is 29 May at 3 PM, and interested readers can sign up here. The webinar will not be recorded.