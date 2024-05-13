Danish Embassy Philippines warns against travel fee fraud

The Embassy of Denmark in the Philippines warns against fraudulent eTravel websites, which charge registration fees for travelers wishing to go to the Philippines. The Embassy states, that the Philippine eTravel registration is free of charge.

The eTravel site and other relevant information can be found on the official website of the Philippines’ Bureau of Immigration (BI). Interested readers can find the website here.

The BI published a similar warning in March of this year, stating reports of passengers, that have been scammed by fake eTravel website and ended up losing between PHP 3,000 and PHP 5,000. This amounts to around 50 to 90 US dollars. Furthermore, the BI encouraged travelers who encountered fraud websites to report the to the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center on the hotline 1326.

Source: Embassy of Denmark in the Philippines on Facebook