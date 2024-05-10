Community news

DanCham Malaysia hosts AGM

Dancham Malaysia has officially announced that it will host its 31’st Annual General Meeting on the 20 May 2024. The event will take place at 5 pm at the Danish restaurant “Denhygge”.

The event will afterwards offer dinner in the shape of the classic Danish cuisine of Smørrebrød. During the light dining there will be rich opportunities for social networking.

The entire event will take place from 5 pm to 7:30. The price will be RM100 per person, this including a beverage.

RSVP should be done by 17 May 2024.

