Join Online Information Event with Danes Worldwide

Danes Worldwide in collaboration with the Danish Chamber of Commerce in China invites Danish citizens and spouses, family members, and others with ties to Denmark residing in China to a free “Online Information Event” on Wednesday, 14 June 2023.

The meeting provides a unique opportunity to receive updates on rules and issues affecting many Danes residing abroad. Among the topics on the agenda are:

What are the possibilities of returning to Denmark with a foreign spouse (the rules for family reunification)

Preserving citizenship for Danish children born abroad (the 22-year rule)

Danish pension

Admission to Danish high school and university

Danish language instruction for both children and young people, but also, for example, foreign spouses

