Danfoss optimistic about future investments in China

The president and CEO of Danish Danfoss, Kim Fausing, said China’s reaffirmed pledge to further opening-up and improving the business environment gives Danfoss confidence to continue investments in China. He mentioned that the protection of intellectual property rights especially is an important factor.

Kim Fausting spoke his words of encouragement at the China Development Forum (CDF) on 24 March 2024, which is an annual high-level international conference. The forum had the title “The Continuous Development of China” and this year around 400 delegates, business leaders, scholars and representatives from international organizations along with officials from the Chinese central government’s department took part in the event. The government officials used the occasion to introduce China’s policy on international investment.

Earlier this month China issued a plan to attract and utilize foreign investment. The plan included expanding market access, facilitating the flow of innovation factors and being aligning the domestic rules in China more with the high-standard international economic and trade rules.

Danfoss will launch the construction of the second phase of their Haiyan campus in the Zhejiang Province in east China in April. The province is the company’s largest manufacturing base in China.

