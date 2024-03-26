Mærsk ship involved in crash while sailing for Singapore company

It has been a rough day for Mærsk. During the last 24 hours it has been published how a ship from Mærsk sailing under a Singaporean flag has sailed straight into a bridge in Baltimore, USA., and the Houthi movement in Yemen has claimed an attack on a Mærsk ship in the Red Sea.

The ship named “Dali” which was a Mærsk ship sailing under a Singaporean shipping company, called Synergy Group, sailed directly into a bridge the night to today, 26 March 2024, local time.

According to the Danish media DR this has caused the stocks on Mærsk to drop.

Only four hours later the Danish media DR can announce that the Houthi movement claim to have attacked a Mærsk ship off the coast of Yemen.

Source: DR