Danish and Swedish Chambers move offices in Bangkok

Danish-Thai Chamber of Commerce has with effect from 1st June 2020 moved to a new office in the UM Tower building on Ramkhamhaeng Road. Meanwhile, Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce with effect from 1st July 2020 will move its office to Chamchuri Square on the corner of Rama IV Road and Phayathai Road.

DTCC office moved already on 26 May to UM Tower into premises of the partly Danish owned engineering company Shaw Group Ltd. on 14th Floor close to the Ramkhamhaeng Airport Link, the Chamber informs in its newsletter on Monday, 1 June 2020.

New mailing address of the Danis-Thai Chamber of Commerce is:

Shaw Group Co., Ltd.

Att.: Danish – Thai Chamber of Commerce

9/148, 14 Floor, UM Tower, Ramkhamhaeng Road,

Suanluang, Bangkok 10250.

The TSCC has invited its members to bid on the office furniture from the current joint office in the C.P. Tower office next to Phayathai BTS station. The furniture is attractively designed items, mostly of the premium Modernform brand.

It is a blind auction in which bidders send the TSCC their maximum bid before 8 June. The highest bidder pays the price they submitted. If interested, please contact Khun Napavorn secretary@swecham.com or call 02-354-5229 for an appointment.