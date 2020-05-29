Kipinä Announces Multi-Preschool Partnership with Yayasan Akademi Anak Indonesia

Kipinä, the fastest growing international preschool brand featuring an “Enhanced Finland” curriculum will join forces with Yayasan Akademi Anak Indonesia (YAAI), to launch more than ten new Kipinä preschools throughout Indonesia in the the next 4 years.

YAAI is a special purpose vehicle formed by a leading Indonesian educator Mr Sudino Lim. YAAI will work with several property developers on new-build projects. The first purpose built Kipinä campus is already under construction in Serpong – due to open in September 2020. It is a joint venture with property giant PT Summarecon Agung Tbk. The preschool will have capacity for 250 kids.

YAAI plans to develop the preschools adjacent to shopping malls, residential complex and integrated projects throughout Indonesia, starting in Jakarta.

Kipinä already has schools and partnerships in 14 countries, mainly across the Middle East, North Africa and Eastern Europe. Kipinä is also launching in Vietnam in August with local partners ILA. The regional roll-out highlights Kipinä’s planned expansion throughout India, Asean countries and China.

Kipinä’s Finland university partner Häme University of Applied Sciences will provide certified teacher training in Finnish Pedagogy through a special program for foreign teachers that it jointly developed with Kipinä.

“We believe in creating exceptional schools with proven pedagogies, international standards and sustainable futures. A large part of the Kipinä ethos is about local autonomy, empowering teachers and cultural adaptation. During this preparation phase we are working closely to ensure learning outcomes will prepare kids for entry into any K12 environment in Indonesia,” said Lim.

“One of the things we love about Kipinä is their commitment to uncluttered, super clean, hygienic environments. All the design elements encompass ease of cleaning and disinfection, use of natural wood and best practices with a nurse on staff and kids temperatures recorded twice a day. This has never been more important than in these days of Covid19,” he added.

Kipinä Managing Director Kieran Galvin says, “Kipinä Indonesia will appeal to the mid market and be affordable for a large number of parents. While international schools frequently target only expats and wealthy families, we chose to work with YAAI because they are committed to bringing quality education to a wide segment of the population.”

Kipinä uses an enhanced Finland approach based on the Finnish National Core Curriculum for Early Childhood Education and Care, with extra elements added to make the program more suited to international environments. These include: Focused Instruction Methodology, 21st Century Skills and Executive Functioning skills for children.

www.kipinakids.com