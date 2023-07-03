Woman gets leg amputated after accident at Bangkok airport

A 57-year-old woman got stuck getting off a conveyor belt at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok on Thursday, June 29. According to CNN, the woman was so badly injured that one of her legs had to be amputated up to the knee.

“I would like to express our deepest sorrow,” said the director of Don Mueang International Airport, Karant Thanakuljeerapat.

The accident happened early Thursday, at 8.27 local time. The woman had to catch a domestic flight, as one leg got stuck in the conveyor belt. It is not yet known how this could happen.

According to the airport director it has not been possible to get footage of the accident. The roller conveyor in question is 39 years old.

AOT, which operates all international airports in Thailand, will pay all of the 57-year-old woman’s hospital expenses.

Source: bt.dk