New direct flights between Singapore and Krabi

The airline Jetstar Asia just launched new direct flights from Singapore. The new direct flight has been established as Krabi has become a new popular beach destination.

Earlier Phuket has been the go-to beach destination for Singaporeans, but recently Krabi’s popularity has increased. The new route has six weekly flights from Singapore to Krabi. There is a split schedule which means that three of the six weekly flights will take off in the morning, giving the travellers the entire day in Krabi. The other three flights have been scheduled in the evening. These are mainly for international travellers flying through Singapore from Europe or Australia.

According to the Jetstar Asia CEO, John Simeone, then this is only the first of three new exciting routes for the airline.

Source: TTR Weekly