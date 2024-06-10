Denmark / Finland / General news / Norway / Singapore / Thailand

New direct flights between Singapore and Krabi

- by Lærke Kobberup - Leave a Comment

The airline Jetstar Asia just launched new direct flights from Singapore. The new direct flight has been established as Krabi has become a new popular beach destination.

Earlier Phuket has been the go-to beach destination for Singaporeans, but recently Krabi’s popularity has increased. The new route has six weekly flights from Singapore to Krabi. There is a split schedule which means that three of the six weekly flights will take off in the morning, giving the travellers the entire day in Krabi. The other three flights have been scheduled in the evening. These are mainly for international travellers flying through Singapore from Europe or Australia.

According to the Jetstar Asia CEO, John Simeone, then this is only the first of three new exciting routes for the airline.

Source: TTR Weekly

Related posts:

Finnair must fly AROUND Russia to get to China Danish and Swedish passengers stranded in Bangkok Spotify collabs with Finnish artist and Finnair airline on their new music playlist Finnair starts flights to Wroclaw, Poland and adds frequencies to Europe and Japan for Summer 2024

About Lærke Kobberup

Lærke Kobberup is a Journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

View all posts by Lærke Kobberup

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *