Danish Chamber of Commerce in China (DCCC) invites to AGM

The Danish Chamber of Commerce in China (DCCC) invites members – and members only! – to attend the Annual General Meeting (AGM) evaluate the work of 2023 and elect the Board of Directors for 2024. The AGM will take place in three different locations and on two different dates.

DCCC East, the AGM will take place on Tuesday,12th March, 5pm-8pm, at the Royal Danish Consulate General in Shanghai. H.E. Mr. Mikael Winther, Ambassador Consul General of the Royal Danish Consulate in Shanghai, will speak on current Denmark-China relations and Ms. Dan Wang, PhD and Chief Economist, Hang Seng Bank China, will dissect critical questions surrounding the country’s economic growth, the impact of policies, and the inherent risks and opportunities. See more.

DCCC North, the AGM will take place on Tuesday, 26th March, 14:00 – 17:00 at the Embassy of the Kingdom of Denmark in Beijing. Speakers will be H.E. Mr. Thomas Østrup Møller, Ambassador, Embassy of the Kingdom of Denmark to China and Mr. Robert Xiao, Robert Xiao, Director of the Economist Intelligence Corporate Network (EICN) in Beijing, as he provides expert analysis on the challenges facing the Chinese economy. Against the backdrop of a dropping birthrate, real estate concerns, and a volatile stock market, Robert will shed light on the potential risks and opportunities for businesses and investors. See more.

DCCC South, the AGM will take place on Friday,29th March, 4:30pm-6pm, at the Royal Danish Consulate General in Guangzhou. Mr. Søren Bindesbøll, Consul General of the Royal Danish Consulate in Guangzhou will give a speech, sharing on current Denmark-China relations. See more.