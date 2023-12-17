Danish Dairy Board launches campaign in PH

Danish Dairy Board (DDB) is an organization representing dairies in Denmark, supported by the EU who has just launched an educational campaign in PH.

The 3-year campaign is called Organic Dairy PH, is co-funded by the EU and is meant to raise awareness about European organic diary in the Philippines. Through the campaign, DDB aims to empower consumers to make ‘informed and satisfying’ choices when selecting dairy products.

This is due to a recent study by Food Industry Asia which reveals that 94% of consumers check for the nutrition information on packaging before making food or drink purchases. Furthermore, the demand for dairy products in the Philippines is expected to increase by 3 percent by 2024.

“Through the campaign, our aim is to help consumers understand what makes organic dairy naturally good, particularly the numerous benefits it delivers to our body and the environment,” Mr. Ejvind Pedersen, Manager, Organic Food and Farming, Danish Agriculture & Food Council said.

Consumers can sample some organic products in Metro Manila until January 2025. Participating locations include Landers (Alabang, Arcovia, UP Town Center, BGC) and SM Supermarket (Aura, Megamall). As well as The Landmark Supermarket (Alabang, BGC, Makati, Trinoma), South Supermarket (Filinvest), and The Marketplace (Central Square, EDSA Shangri-La, Glorietta/Makati, Greenbelt, Rockwell).

Organic products are produced by using a holistic approach which prioritizes natural and sustainable practices. This means no use of synthetics such as fertilizers and pesticides. Meanwhile it focuses on animal welfare, sustainability and biodiversity.

Source: LionHear TV