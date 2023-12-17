Finnish man injured on Bali: “I can’t count on my insurance company”

Finnish Henri Palomäki broke his back due to a surfing incident on Bali, and didn’t get any help from his insurance company in the first couple of days – at all.

On Instagram he said that he was told by experts, orthopedists and doctors from the UN to be evacuated to a hospital in Bangkok or Singapore as soon as possible. Furthermore, he said that the hospital he was currently at was not giving him proper care. For instance they put him in a softer bed, worsening his pain and mobility.

“The hospital here makes mistakes every single day.”

He tried to get help from his insurance company Axa. During the first three days of trying to get help, nothing happened. Not even returning his phone calls. Suddenly he was told he could be evacuated to Bangkok, but a day later the plans were changed, as it was decided he was already given proper care.

“Axa, do you hear this? Can I reach you through this channel to chat with you about the healthcare in Bali? How they for example forget to give me medicine? Still to this day, Axa has not contacted me personally. This is insane,” he wrote on his post.

Then the phone rang

Henri then asked his audience for help and put up a Go Fund Me, for people to help fund his evacuation, saying that if Axa helps him out, he will donate all the money back to charity.

Finally, a day or two later after Henri’s posts, Axa reached out. They apologized for the situation, and Henri demanded for them to get him on a plane within 48 hours with a doctor and nurse. However, Axa supposedly said they needed 120 hours to help him out. But after all, Henri is coming home in the end.

“YOU MADE IT HAPPEN!! Without all of your support, I couldn’t have got my voice heard. Now they FINALLY listen to me. I’m so grateful to you all, THANK YOU <3,” Henri wrote in his second latest post yesterday.

You can follow Henri’s journey here.