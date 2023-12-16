China / General news / Norway / Sweden

China and Scandinavia fastest to adopt electric vehicles

- by Sofie Rønnelund - Leave a Comment

Data from International Energy Agency (IEA) showed that more and more countries are adopting electric vehicles (EV.) However, some countries have accelerated the adoption faster than others.

The leader is supposedly Norway, where sales have grown from 1 percent to over 80 percent in 12 years. The government certainly plays a role in this. Due to its incentives, 87 percent of the nation’s new car sales are electric.

Sweden then comes in on the third place, and China as the sixth. China is described by Gulf News at the ‘biggest player’ when it comes to EVs, and for Sweden, the Tesla Model Y is this year’s best selling car.

The full list goes as following:

  1. Norway
  2. Iceland
  3. Sweden
  4. Germany
  5. The Netherlands
  6. China
  7. UK
  8. US
  9. India

Check out more at Gulf News.

