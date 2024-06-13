Danish drug parcel seized in the Philippines

A parcel from Denmark containing illegal drugs was seized in the Philippines last week. The parcel contained narcotics worth around US $230.000 and it led to the arrest of an individual from the city Taguig.

The Danish package was declared as canned food and fruits and was consigned to an unnamed individual. The authorities revealed, that the parcel contained 5003 Ecstasy tablets and 998 grams of Ketamine.

The Embassy of Denmark in the Philippines wrote a statement on Facebook congratulating the Philippine authorities and wishing for a speedy prosecution of the perpetrators. Furthermore, the Embassy highlighted Denmark’s wish to end smuggling of illegal drugs.

“Denmark is committed to ending the production, smuggling, distribution and sales of illegal drugs. Illegal drugs is a global challenge and Denmark commends the Bureau of Customs PH ‘s success in securing the nation’s borders from illegal drugs trying to enter the Philippines,” the Facebook post read.

The interception of the parcel was a joint effort by the Bureau of Customs (BOC) operatives at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, personel from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Naia Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group.

Source: Inquirer.net