Indonesian foreign minister visits Finland

The Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi meets the Finnish Minister of Foreign Affairs Elina Valtonen today on 13 June in Helsinki. The ministers will discuss the relations between Finland and Indonesia as well as the war between Russia and Ukraine and the war in Gaza.

Valtonen highlighted the many shared interests of the two countries and she said she was excited about the opportunity to develop extensive bilateral cooperations. She also said, that this year marks 70 years of diplomatic relations between Indonesia and Finland.

The visit happens in the same week as Marsudi announced, that she wanted to meet with European leaders to encourage them to recognize Palestine as a state. She highlighted the importance of Palestinian statehood as a step towards creating a permanent ceasefire between Hamas and Israel.

Minister Retno Marsudi will also meet with the President of Finland Alexander Stubb

Source: Finnish Government