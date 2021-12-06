Denmark helps companies in the Philippines move towards a green transition 

To uphold the pledge of the Philippines and Denmark to remain partners in progress for sustainable growth, the Embassy of Denmark in the Philippines in cooperation with Nordcham Philippines, Eurocham Philippines, and Quercus Group is hosting the event “Moving Towards a Green Transition” on 10 December.

About the event, the Embassy writes:

The green transition provides an adequate response to multiple crises while urging the involvement of a wide range of stakeholders, from government agencies to development partners.

It is important to consider that the business sector also has a significant role to play in the movement. As companies strive to integrate green initiatives into their operations, it ultimately brings the country closer to achieving its global and national climate commitments. Moreover, this promotes the creation of green jobs, which could spur economic development that proves to be equitable at the same time.

Quercus Group, an international consulting company for sustainability based in Copenhagen, will share relevant insights on how Philippine companies can effectively shift into becoming green businesses.

Find more information and sign up here